Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Increases By 27.6%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 8,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,231. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

