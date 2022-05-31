Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Increases By 45.5%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 309,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,561. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

