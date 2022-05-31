Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Declines By 21.7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 733,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,263,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $21,158,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,106. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

