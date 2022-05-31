Short Interest in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Rises By 41.6%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,601. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

