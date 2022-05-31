Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Declines By 29.4%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,581. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $289.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,914 shares of company stock worth $179,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

