Short Interest in ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) Grows By 53.3%

ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERHE opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. ERHC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About ERHC Energy (Get Rating)

ERHC Energy Inc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome.

