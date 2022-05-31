Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Drops By 22.8%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQD. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

