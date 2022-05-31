Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declines By 31.6%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ENI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 462,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($15.05) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

E traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 3,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

