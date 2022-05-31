Short Interest in Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Drops By 30.9%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 401.2 days.

Shares of DEXSF stock traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.55. 14,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236. Dexus has a 52 week low of 6.94 and a 52 week high of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.70.

Get Dexus alerts:

Dexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.