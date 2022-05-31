Short Interest in China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Increases By 45.0%

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. China Education Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get China Education Resources alerts:

About China Education Resources (Get Rating)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.