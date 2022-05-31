Short Interest in China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Increases By 45.0%

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. China Education Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About China Education Resources
