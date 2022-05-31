Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declines By 35.3%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,011. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

