Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Expands By 44.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 766.0 days.

BOLIF stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. Boliden AB has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.10.

BOLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.50.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

