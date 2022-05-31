Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Increases By 50.0%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $164.01. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $95.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

