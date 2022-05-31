Shopping (SPI) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shopping (SPI) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00013799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $170,733.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00841435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00420445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 936,701 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

