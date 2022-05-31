Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $29.16

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $27.95. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands.

SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock has a market cap of $790.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $3,618,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

