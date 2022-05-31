Shield Protocol Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $111,025.27 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.92 or 0.01438790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00554104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

