ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,797. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,370 shares of company stock worth $5,559,728 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

