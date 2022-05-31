Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SERA. Citigroup downgraded Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of SERA opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,700,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 273,817 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

