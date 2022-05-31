Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is North Run Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Sequans Communications accounts for approximately 5.6% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Run Capital LP owned about 1.02% of Sequans Communications worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 7,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,619. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

