Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $11.11

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $10.69. Semrush shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2,881 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 1,715.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

