Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,566 shares during the quarter. Semler Scientific makes up about 3.3% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.55% of Semler Scientific worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Semler Scientific by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Semler Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

SMLR stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. 45,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,150. The company has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMLR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

