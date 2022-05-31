Secret One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.95 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Secret has a market cap of $275.97 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00005346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00196126 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001206 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00312575 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

