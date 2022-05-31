Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $1,164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,000 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

DKNG opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

