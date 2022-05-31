Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €67.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($78.49) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ETR:G24 opened at €58.46 ($62.86) on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($78.88). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.92. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.23.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

