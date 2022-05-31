Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of SNCE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.68. 23,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science 37 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

