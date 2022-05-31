Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.28) to GBX 3,544 ($44.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,420 ($43.27) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.28) to GBX 3,400 ($43.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,519.14 ($44.52).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,972 ($37.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,018.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,247.16. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,674 ($33.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($49.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.61), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($168,645.80).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

