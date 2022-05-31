Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 89,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

