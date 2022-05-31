Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $848,081.18 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $848,081.18 and approximately $324.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

