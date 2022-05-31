SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.21

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 6159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.39.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

