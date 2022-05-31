San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. 57,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

