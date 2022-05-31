San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,718. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

