San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 236,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,591. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.