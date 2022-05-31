San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.32.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

