San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 37.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.15. 22,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

