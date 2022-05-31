San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 313 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 5.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

TSLA stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $765.96. The stock had a trading volume of 708,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,771,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $907.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $947.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $793.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,501 shares of company stock valued at $348,702,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

