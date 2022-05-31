San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $12,270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 4,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,557. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

