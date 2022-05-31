Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.20.

CRM stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. 17,588,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.86. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

