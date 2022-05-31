Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,767,227 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

