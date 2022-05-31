Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 7.6% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 0.20% of Salesforce worth $490,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Salesforce stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,466. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

