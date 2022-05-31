SafeMoon Inu Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $3.65 million and $77,669.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01554738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00533871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

