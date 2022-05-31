Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.89

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $76.68, with a volume of 129816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

