RSK Infrastructure Framework Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $75.87 million and $2.04 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

