Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $330,021.73 and $2,268.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00945904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00422953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

