Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROYMY. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 420 ($5.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $375.60.

ROYMY opened at $8.24 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

