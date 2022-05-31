Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.43) to GBX 225 ($2.85) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.97) to GBX 210 ($2.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.08).
LON ABDN opened at GBX 198.45 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.
About abrdn (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.