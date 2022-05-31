Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.43) to GBX 225 ($2.85) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.97) to GBX 210 ($2.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.08).

Get abrdn alerts:

LON ABDN opened at GBX 198.45 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,040.64). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($100,708.50).

About abrdn (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.