Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.05.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.04 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,636,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,099,000 after acquiring an additional 427,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

