Router Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.04 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00005672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $13.34 million and $4.04 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01429375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00513577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008159 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,399,992 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.