Rose Park Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rose Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,698,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,674,000. Coupang comprises about 100.0% of Rose Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 in the last three months.

CPNG traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 167,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294,744. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.