Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $44,869.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,656 shares in the company, valued at $546,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,850. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

