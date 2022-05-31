Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.39 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.